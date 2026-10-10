Delhi CJP Protest: Neha Bora Detained; Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Taken To Different Locations

Delhi Police has detained AISA national president Neha Bora and taken Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to different locations as authorities intensify security measures ahead of the party's planned protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday.

According to details reported by NDTV, Dipke is being taken to Gurugram, Das to Delhi and Ranka to Dwarka. The three CJP leaders were detained from an aircraft after it landed in Delhi, before they could reach the protest venue.

Videos shared by Dipke showed police personnel entering the aircraft as the leaders questioned why they were being intercepted before disembarking. "I have come here to be arrested; arrest me," Dipke told the police, according to the video. Police personnel responded, "This is not an arrest. Please cooperate."

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NDTV reported that Dipke had travelled from Mumbai to Delhi to lead the demonstration demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The CJP condemned what it described as an authoritarian detention and alleged that the police action was intended to prevent its leadership from reaching the protest site.

The party demanded the immediate release of Dipke, Das and Ranka, calling the interception a violation of their freedom of movement.

In a pre-recorded video, Dipke said CJP organisation in-charge Ajinkya Shinde would lead the demonstration at Jantar Mantar until the detained leaders were released. The video had been recorded on Friday night in anticipation of a possible arrest.

The CJP said the nationwide protest would continue "with or without leaders", despite barricading, internet restrictions and detentions across the National Capital Region.

According to NDTV, Neha Bora had earlier urged protesters to shift their gathering to Dilli Haat amid the police crackdown, saying, "Dilli Haat becomes our Jantar Mantar."

Several other political figures and activists were also detained. CPM MP John Brittas and former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who were on their way to the protest, were taken to Chhatrasal Stadium.

"The Delhi Police are behaving without basic courtesy. We have now been brought to Chhatrasal Stadium; they brought us here after driving us around all of Delhi for about an hour," Brittas said.

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NDTV reported that Tushar Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson was also detained from his residence in Mumbai's Khar while preparing to travel towards August Kranti Maidan to support the protest. He was taken to D N Nagar police station.

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and CJP legal cell head Ratna Singh were also detained at their homes earlier in the day, according to the information provided.

Delhi Police had denied permission for the CJP demonstration on Friday, saying the application had not been submitted sufficiently in advance. Police have maintained that restrictions are necessary to prevent unauthorised gatherings and maintain law and order.

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