Dahi Handi Celebrations 2026: One Dead, 376 'Govindas' Injured In Mumbai

A seven-year-old boy died and 376 Govindas were injured during Dahi Handi celebrations across Mumbai, civic officials said on Sunday, after incidents were reported during the traditional Janmashtami festivities.

Dahi Handi, a Janmashtami tradition celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, was celebrated across Maharashtra on Saturday. The festival sees teams of participants, known as Govindas, form multi-tier human pyramids to reach and break clay pots filled with curd suspended high above the ground.

The seven-year-old boy died after a brick column collapsed on him while a group of children were reportedly celebrating Dahi Handi on their own at Ekta Welfare Society in Chikuwadi, Malvani, on Saturday afternoon, according to a civic official. A civic official said, as reported by The Indian Express, “They had tied a rope with the Dahi Handi pot to a tree on one end and to a brick column of a house on the other side. While breaking the pot, the brick column gave way under pressure and collapsed.”

Meanwhile, 376 Govindas suffered injuries during celebrations across Mumbai. The highest number of injuries was recorded at hospitals in the island city, with 183 cases, followed by 126 in the western suburbs and 62 in the eastern suburbs, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, as per PTI.

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Of those injured, 53 people remained hospitalised, while another 37 were undergoing treatment. A total of 286 injured Govindas were discharged after receiving medical care, the civic body said.

Among individual hospitals, KEM Hospital in Parel recorded the highest number of injured Govindas at 76. It was followed by HBT Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari with 34 cases, while Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar and V Desai Hospital in Vikhroli each reported 33 injuries.

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Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central recorded 32 injured Govindas, while civic-run Sion Hospital and BDBA Hospital in Govandi reported 18 injuries each.

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