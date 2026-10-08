CSIR-UGC NET December 2026: Application Portal Officially Opens; Check Key Dates, Exam Time And Other Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application window for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 examination. The exam determines the eligibility of Indian nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD programmes in Indian universities and colleges through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Candidates can submit their applications online from October 7 to November 5, 2026, through the official CSIR-UGC NET website.

NTA announced the opening of the registration window in a post on X, saying, “Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 Registration Open.”

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“The application window for Joint CSIR-UGC NET is now open. Plan ahead and submit your application by 5 November 2026. For the examination schedule and application details, visit the official portal,” NTA further added.

CSIR-UGC NET December 2026: Check Key Dates

Online Submission of application form through website will be available from October 7 to November 5, 2026 (till 11:50 pm). The application fee can be paid online through Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking or UPI.

Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI: November 5, 2026 (till 11:50 pm)

Late submission of online form with late fee is Rs 500.

Late submission of online form will be available from November 6 to November 9, 2026.

Last date of successful transaction with late fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI: November 9, 2026 (till 11:50 pm)

Correction in Particulars of application form on the website only: November 10 to November 12, 2026 (till 11: 50 pm)

Announcement of the city of examination to be announced later.

Downloading of Admit Cards from NTA website to be announced later.

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CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 Exam Date And Time

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 examination will be held on December 9, 22 and 27, 2026.

The examination will be conducted for a duration of 180 minutes (three hours).

The exam will be held in two shifts: Shift 1 is from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon and Shift 2 is from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

The medium of the question paper will be in English and Hindi.

Display of Recorded Response and provisional Answer Key will be intimated later on the website.

CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 Exam Subjects

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 examination will be conducted for five subjects that include:

Chemical Sciences Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences Life Sciences and Bio-Technology Mathematical Sciences Physical Sciences

CSIR-UGC NET December 2026: Application Details

Candidates who wish to appear for the examination are advised to go through the Information Bulletin containing details about eligibility criteria, question paper pattern, course codes, examination fee and application procedure.

Candidates can submit their applications online through the official CSIR-UGC NET website between October 7 and November 5, 2026. Candidates submitting the application with a late fee can make the payment until November 9, 2026, till 11:50 pm.

The candidates are advised to regularly check NTA's official website for the latest updates regarding the examination.

For queries related to the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 examination, candidates can contact NTA at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or email csirnet@nta.ac.in.

Declaration of result on the NTA website will be intimated later on the website.

Websites: http://nta.ac.in and http://csrnet.nta.nic.in/

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