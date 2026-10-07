'Completely False, Baseless': Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Rs 5 Crore Claim Over Premanand Maharaj Ashram Visit

Cricketer Virat Kohli has denied claims that he was paid Rs 5 crore to visit the ashram of spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan.

He called the allegation "completely false, baseless and factually incorrect," in a statement issued by his spokesperson on Wednesday, NDTV reported.

The claim was made by Falahari Maharaj, also named in the statement as Dinesh Sharma, who heads the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas.

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He alleged that the money was paid to bring Kohli to the ashram as part of an effort to raise the spiritual leader's popularity.

Kohli's team said the batter visits Premanand Maharaj purely out of deep faith and reverence.

It urged the media to verify facts before reporting or amplifying such statements and to report responsibly.

No evidence has so far been found to establish that Kohli or his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, received any such amount.

The couple are regular visitors to the Radha Keli Kunj Ashram. Their first notable visit was on January 4, 2023, and they have made several trips since, including after Kohli stepped away from T20I cricket.

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The allegation has surfaced amid a wider controversy around the ashram following the death of a disciple, Rasik Dulari, who died after falling from the fourth floor of the building on September 25.

Mathura police are investigating the death, including whether Dulari was suffering from mental stress or depression.

Investigators are looking at what his life was like before he joined the ashram and how his behaviour changed. They are examining his old mobile phone, a new SIM card, call detail records and chats to establish whom he was in touch with in his final days, NDTV reported.

Police have so far recorded statements from 85 people.

The row comes as Kohli prepares for India's home T20I series against West Indies, with the third match scheduled in Indore on Sunday.

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