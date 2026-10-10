CJP Leader Abhijeet Dipke Detained By Delhi Police Inside Airplane In New Delhi | Watch Video

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was detained inside a plane on Saturday as he arrived in New Delhi to attend the Jantar Mantar protest in Delhi, the CJP said in a statement. Dipke shared a live video showing Delhi Police personnel inside his aircraft, allegedly attempting to arrest him and other CJP leaders ahead of today's protest at Jantar Mantar.

In a statement, the party condemned the alleged detentions, claiming they were part of a pre-planned move to prevent its leaders from reaching the site of their proposed protest.

The CJP leaders had arrived in New Delhi from Mumbai. The CJP described the action as a violation of freedom of movement and demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the three leaders.

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Yesterday, Abhijeet Dipke had urged people to come to Jantar Mantar in large numbers for the protest demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, and said he would not be intimidated even if he was detained or faced action under stringent laws.

In a video message late at night, Dipke said Saturday's protest in Delhi should not stop even if he was detained. "Tomorrow is our march. I don't know what will happen to me, whether I will be arrested from the airport or will be later arrested. I will not be cowed down because we want to save the democracy in the country. I am not scared even if I am detained. The government can slap us with NSA or UAPA," Dipke said.

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The National Security Act (NSA) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) are considered to be stringent criminal laws.

The CJP wants free and fair polls and that cannot happen without CEC Kumar's resignation or scrapping of SIR or framing of a neutral procedure to appoint election commissioner, Dipke said. "Come to Jantar Mantar in large numbers," he said, adding that the protest march should be peaceful and people have to walk on the path of non-violence. He also warned against the possibility that anti-social elements will intrude the protests.

The CJP has called the proposed demonstration at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and changes relating to Form 6, used for voter registration.

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