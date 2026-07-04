Chirag Paswan Flags 'Processed Food Is Bad' Narrative, Asks Companies To Focus On Quality

Union Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan asks food cos to focus on making quality products. The minister also talked about negative narrative being created by social media influencers that "processed food is bad". He said there is a need to counter this narrative as the same is not based on scientific evidence. Paswan informed that his ministry has set up a committee involving all stakeholders to ensure that consumers get right information, as reported by News Arena India.

"Indian standards should be recognised as global standards" , Paswan said.

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While addressing the Indian Healthy Snacking Summit in New Delhi, organised by the food company Farmley, Paswan said that maintaining product quality should remain the industry's top priority, as it is the key to strengthening consumer confidence and enhancing the global reputation of Indian food products.

The minister asked food manufacturers to not compromise on product quality, stating that it is disappointing when Indian food consignments fail to meet international quality standards. Paswan stated that with sustained efforts, Indian quality standards could gain wider international recognition.

Highlighting the importance of the food processing industry, the minister said the sector has immense scope to drive economic growth by generating large scale employment, increasing farmers' incomes through value addition, reducing post harvest losses and food wastage, and enhancing India's exports of processed food products.

Paswan pointed to the Centre's initiatives over the past 12 years, stating that the government has introduced several measures to strengthen the food processing industry, including permitting 100% Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the sector. While acknowledging the progress made over the years, he said continued efforts are needed to unlock the industry's full potential.

'Processed Food Is Unhealthy Narrative'

The minister said that there is a widespread perception on social media that all processed food is unhealthy. He argued that this narrative is not always based on scientific evidence and called for greater public awareness backed by credible scientific information. He also expressed concerns over the rising cases of obesity, particularly among the youth and urged companies to invest in the development of healthier and more nutritious food products.

He said that the changing consumer preferences present an opportunity for the industry to introduce innovative snacks and processed foods that focus on a healthier lifestyle without compromising on quality. He urged food companies to educate farmers about natural and organic farming practices to improve soil health. He also encouraged crop diversification so that farmers can meet changing domestic and international demands for food products.

He also stated that institutions like the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management support startups and innovation in the food processing industry and that such institutions are helping entrepreneurs develop new products and strengthen India's food processing ecosystem.

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