Packaged Foods Tops JPMorgan's Pecking Order, ITC Revenue Pressured: Marico, Nestle Poised For High EBITDA

India's consumer staples sector is gearing up for a steady start to the fiscal year, with JPMorgan projecting stable to improving revenue growth trends for the first quarter of FY27 (April-June 2026). According to the global brokerage's latest sector preview, the overall Q1 performance is expected to be resilient for most companies, though growth trajectories will vary significantly across categories.

In its pecking order of quarterly performance, JPMorgan has placed Foods at the top, followed by Home and Personal Care (HPC), Alcoholic Beverages (Alcobev), and Tobacco bringing up the rear.

The report highlights that packaged foods companies are well-positioned to witness the highest revenue growth during the quarter. This segment has benefited from steady urban demand and a gradual recovery in rural off-take, allowing it to outpace other consumer categories.

The Home and Personal Care (HPC) segment is expected to deliver the second-highest growth. With raw material costs remaining relatively stable, companies in this space have been able to pass on volume-led growth without aggressive price hikes. Alcobev is projected to trail HPC, maintaining moderate single-digit growth amidst regional regulatory shifts and normalized summer demand.

ITC's Tobacco Faces Headwinds

In stark contrast to the broader staples optimism, the tobacco segment is expected to struggle. JPMorgan specifically noted that industry major ITC will likely see a sharply lower revenue trajectory for the quarter. This deceleration is attributed to a high base effect and potential volume pressures that have temporarily dampened the segment's otherwise predictable cash-generating engine.

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