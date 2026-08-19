SpiceJet Shares Tumble 4% Amid Heavy Volumes; Airline Welcomes NCLT Order In Aviator ML Case

SpiceJet shares came under pressure on Wednesday, falling as much as 4.20% to hit an intraday low of Rs 10.72 per share, amid heavy trading volumes.

At 1:25 pm, SpiceJet shares were trading 2.68% lower at Rs 10.89 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 0.49% lower at 76,858 levels.

The decline came amid heavy volumes on the exchanges. On the BSE, 111.60 lakh shares worth Rs 12.24 crore had changed hands.

SpiceJet Welcomes NCLT Order In Aviator ML Case

Earlier in the day, SpiceJet said it welcomed the NCLT order in the Aviator ML case, with seven other claims now set to be heard afresh in accordance with due process.

The airline said the order was a positive step towards resolving the outstanding matters and added that it remains committed to working closely and constructively with its partners to find mutually acceptable solutions.

SpiceJet acknowledged that it has been through a challenging period and said it remains focused on rebuilding the airline, strengthening operations and restoring its fleet.

The airline also reiterated its commitment to working with all stakeholders in a spirit of cooperation as it moves forward.

ALSO READ: SpiceJet Gets Relief As NCLT Defers Orders On Eight Insolvency Petitions

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