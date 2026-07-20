Char Dham Yatra Temporarily Suspended As Heavy Rains Batter Uttarakhand

The Char Dham Yatra has been temporarily suspended after heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions affected several parts of Uttarakhand, according to officials cited by ANI.

Continuous rainfall in Rudraprayag district has caused a sharp rise in river water levels, with both the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers approaching their respective warning levels. The District Emergency Operations Centre has instructed all concerned departments to maintain the highest level of preparedness to deal with any rain-related emergencies. Residents and pilgrims have also been advised to stay away from riverbanks and remain vigilant, ANI reported.

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The decision was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of pilgrims travelling to the four Himalayan shrines - Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri - amid the risk of landslides and road blockages.

According to Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey, cited by ANI, the pilgrimage has been halted temporarily because of continuous rainfall and the possibility of landslides. Pandey stated that the administration's priority is the safety of pilgrims and residents.

The Garhwal Commissioner has directed all concerned District Magistrates and officials to ensure that pilgrims already on the route are accommodated at safe locations. They have also been instructed to allow the onward journey only after the routes are declared completely safe. Officials have further been asked to disseminate timely and accurate information to pilgrims and the general public through the media and other communication channels, ANI reported.

The temporary suspension comes as continuous rainfall triggered landslides and increased the risk of falling debris at several vulnerable stretches of the hill roads leading to the shrines.

As reported by The New India Express, the Badrinath National Highway has been blocked at vulnerable stretches due to landslides and rockfall, affecting movement towards Badrinath and Kedarnath. Road clearing teams have been deployed, but restoration efforts have also been hampered by continued rainfall and fresh debris.

Officials have stated that the suspension is temporary and a decision on resuming the pilgrimage will be taken after reviewing the weather forecasts and the condition of roads.

The Char Dham Yatra is one of India's most significant pilgrimages, covering Yamunotri, Gangotri, Badrinath and Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. The pilgrimage frequently faces disruptions during the monsoon season because of landslides, flash floods and road damage in the Himalayan region.

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