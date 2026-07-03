'Advised Not To Travel To...': CRPF Issued Important Advisory For Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims

The CRPF has issued an important advisory for the pilgrims undertaking the Amarnath Yatra in 2026.

As reported by the United News of India, as per the directions of the Supreme Court, strict adherence to the prescribed daily limit of pilgrims undertaking the yatra is being ensured. Furthermore, slots for on-the-spot registration are extremely limited. Pilgrims are advised not to travel to Jammu and Kashmir without prior registration.

As directed by the Supreme Court, daily maximum number of pilgrims permitted on the pilgrimage route has been fixed. For pilgrims' convenience, advance registration was made available well before the start of the Yatra through bank branches across the country and online channels. Therefore, Tatkal (on the spot) registrations are extremely limited. It has also been observed that alot of pilgrims are arriving in Jammu and Kashmir before their registered travel date. No pilgrim will be permitted to travel before their registered date.

The pilgrimage is being conducted under an unprecedented multi-layered security cover due to the current security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Pilgrims have been strongly advised not to travel alone to the Amarnath shrine. The CRPF has also asked the devotees to travel only as part of the officially escorted Yatra convoys instead of using private vehicles independently. Security officials have warned the pilgrims not to move on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway or the Yatra routes outside the designated convoy timings.

The CRPF, Army, Jammu and Kashmir police, BSF, and ITBP, have together as a joint force deployed thousands of personnel to safeguard the pilgrims. Security agencies have intesified surveillance, intelligence gathering, anti terror operations and area domination exercises along both pilgrimage routes. Round the clock monitoring has been ordered, particularly in vulnerable stretches and high-altitude areas overlooking the Yatra route, as reported by the Kashmir News Observer.

The CRPF and the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board have also advised pilgrims to carry their valid Yatra permits along with government issued photo identification, travel only with registered service providers and verify them through the newly introduced PEHCHAAN QR code system. Pilgrims have also been advised to be prepared for difficult weather conditions, stay hydrated and aler and immediately report any suspicious object or person to the nearest security personnel.

The Amarnath Yatra begins on July 3, 2026, and will continue till August 28, 2026. According to The Economic Times, more than 3.5 lakh devotees had registered for the pilgrimage before it began, with on-the-spot registration and RFID also underway in Jammu.

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