CBSE Class 10 Two Board Exam Pattern For Private Candidates: Detail On Eligibility, Fees & Important Guidelines

The Central Board of Secondary Education has introduced a two-exam pattern for Class X students. Announced on June 25, 2025, this initiative is set to launch in the 2026 examination cycle.

Under the revised scheme, Class 10 students sitting for the main board exams in 2026 will have an additional opportunity to enhance their scores in up to three subjects during the second board examinations slated for May 2026. The board has released an official announcement for private candidates wishing to participate in these second board exams.

CBSE Class 10 second board exam: Which students are eligible for the second board exams?

There are specific categories of students eligible to take the second board examination in 2026, which falls under the third-chance compartment category as per CBSE guidelines. Eligible candidates include those from the 2024-25 academic year categorised as Compartment.

Additionally, candidates from the same academic year who are in the compartment but still qualify for other examinations yet did not appear for the main exams in 2026 are also included.

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CBSE Class 10 second board exam Fees & Payment guidelines

CBSE has clarified that the examination fee will vary by category and region, with Indian candidates paying a regular fee of Rs. 320 per subject and an approximate total slab of Rs. 1,100 per candidate per subject, while candidates from Nepal and other countries will be charged Rs. 2,200 per subject.

The board has also kept a late fee option of an additional Rs. 2,000 per candidate over and above the regular fee and stated that all payments will be accepted only through online modes such as net banking, debit card, and credit card, including domestic and foreign cards.

CBSE Class 10 second board exam: Submission guidelines

Applications can only be submitted online; offline submissions will not be accepted. Any applications submitted without payment will be disregarded. No payments will be accepted through offline means like demand drafts, postal orders, or checks.

CBSE has also indicated that the details of candidates who took the 2025 board exams will be automatically populated in the application system.

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CBSE Class 10 second board exam: important dates

The process of submitting the List of Candidates (LOC) along with the prescribed fees will be carried out in two stages, giving institutions a clear window to complete the formalities on time. The first stage will remain open from April 16, 2026, at 12 noon to April 20, 2026, at midnight, while the second stage will run from April 21, 2026, to April 22, 2026, at midnight.

Applicants are advised to complete the submission during the first stage itself to avoid additional charges. Submitting the LOC within the initial deadline can help institutions save time, prevent last-minute technical issues, and ensure that the process is completed smoothly without paying extra fees.

CBSE Class 10 second board exam: Correction window & allowed changes

Once the form and fee are submitted, candidates can download a copy of their application for confirmation. Modifications, including adjustments in subjects and testing centres, can only be made until the final submission date. Applicants must upload scanned images of their photo and signature (in JPG format, not exceeding 40 KB each).

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