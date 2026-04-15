CBSE Announces Class 10 Results On results.cbse.nic.in, Girls Outshine Boys With 94.99 Pass Percentage

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday announced the results for the Class 10 Board Examinations 2026 (Session 1).

Students can view their CBSE Class 10 results for 2026 on the official sites, cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in, as well as via the UMANG app and DigiLocker by inputting the necessary credentials.

The cumulative pass rate for the CBSE Class 10 Session 1 examination of 2026 is recorded at 93.70 per cent. According to the official statistics, girls have once again outshined boys with a commendable pass percentage of 94.99 per cent, whereas boys have achieved pass percentage of 92.6 per cent.

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 10 Results 2026: How To Check Via DigiLocker, Umang App, Call, SMS & Online

CBSE Class 10 results 2026: Follow these steps to download the results

Step 1: Navigate to the official CBSE site results.cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Select "Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2026" in the "2026 Results" section.

Step 3: Input roll number, school code, admit card ID, birth date, and security pin.

Step 4: Hit the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Your marksheet will display on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and save for future reference.

CBSE Class 10 session 1 Examination Timetable

The CBSE Class 10 examinations for 2026 took place from February 17 to March 11. Approximately 2.5 million students appeared for the exam. This year, over 4.3 million students are engaging in the board examinations, with around 2.5 million in Class 10. The exams were conducted at 8,074 locations for Class 10.

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 10 Results 2026 To Be OUT Today? Steps To Check On CBSE Website, Digilocke

CBSE Class 10 results 2026: : 2nd Board examination details

The CBSE has implemented a dual-board examination system, starting with the 2026 exam session, as announced on June 25, 2025. In accordance with the guidelines of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Class 10 students will have the chance to enhance their performance in up to three subjects during the second board examination scheduled for May 2026.

Following the release of the Class 10 first exam results on April 15, 2026, students will finally have the opportunity to decide whether to sit for the second board exam. As outlined in the notice dated March 17, schools will submit the candidate list for all interested students. Those intending to take the second board examination should be aware that switching subjects is prohibited for this exam. The board will not allow any changes to the student data from the first exam to the second exam.

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