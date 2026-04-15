CBSE Class 10 Results 2026: How To Check Via DigiLocker, Umang App, Call, SMS & Online

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the results for the Class 10 Board Examination 2026 (Session 1) at any time now, potentially today or tomorrow. This early announcement is expected due to the upcoming second phase of board exams slated to commence on May 15.

Although the board hasn't officially verified the result date, signs indicate that the unveiling is just around the corner. Digi Locker recently informed students through a post on X not to postpone preparing for result day and to establish their accounts ahead of time.

The DigiLocker post said, "CBSE Class 10 results are coming soon. Don't wait till results day – set up your DigiLocker account now and stay ready. Students without an APAAR ID need to create their account. Students with an APAAR ID linked to CBSE will receive their mark sheets in Digi Locker's 'Issued Documents' section."

Don't wait till result day-set up your DigiLocker account now and stay ready.

????https://t.co/pSvg3mGnPS



???? Note:

Students without an APAAR ID need to create their account.

Students with an APAAR ID linked to CBSE will receive their mark sheets in DigiLocker's Issued Documents… pic.twitter.com/f42lxNlGVF — DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) April 13, 2026

CBSE Results 2026: Follow these steps to check and download the result.

Step 1: Navigate to the official site cbse.gov.in or results. cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Select the link for "CBSE Class 10 Result 2026"

Step 3: Input your roll number, school identifier, and date of birth

Step 4: Press "Submit" button

Step 5: Your results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the marksheet and preserve a copy for later use

CBSE Results 2026: Follow this guide check results via SMS

Launch the messaging application and enter the appropriate format:

Step 1: Class 10: CBSE10 <roll number> <school number>

Class 12: CBSE 12 <roll number> <school number>

Step 2: Send the message to 7738299899.

Step 3: You will get the result through SMS immediately.

ALSO READ | AP Inter 1st & 2nd Year Exam Results 2026 Out At bie.ap.gov.in. Check More Details Inside

CBSE Results 2026: Follow these steps to check via the Umang app

Step 1: Launch the Umang app and sign in with your mobile number.

Step 2: Look for 'CBSE,' and scroll down to select the 'Education' section.

Step 3: Click on the 'CBSE' board option.

Step 4: Subsequently, choose the '10th result' link.

Step 4: Input the necessary details

Step 5: Hit the 'submit' button to see the result displayed on your screen.

CBSE Results 2026: Follow this guide to access result via DigiLocker

Step 1: Additionally, visit cbse.digitallocker.gov.in. Click on the "Digital Documents" section.

Step 2: Provide your roll number along with other login credentials to retrieve your digital marksheet.

Step 3: Make sure you are registered on DigiLocker in advance to access the result.

ALSO READ: CBSE Mandates Third Language From Class 6, Two Indian Languages Compulsory By 2031 Board Exams

Follow these steps to check results via app

Delhi Users: Call 24300699. Other Regions of India: Call 011-24300699. Procedure: Follow the IVR instructions to input your roll number, birth date, and school identifier to listen to your marks by subject. The call incurs a charge of 30 paisa per minute.

Minimum passing marks

To succeed in the CBSE Class 10 exams, students must hit a cumulative score of at least 33% across every subject. This passing criterion is uniformly applicable to all students. More precisely, students need to reach this 33% in each individual subject, considering the marks earned in both the external assessment and internal evaluations/practical tests.

Previous year total passing percentage

The CBSE Class 10 results from the last academic year, 2025, indicated an overall pass percentage of 93.66% from the 2,371,939 candidates who took the examination. Girls attained a pass percentage of 95.00%, surpassing the boys' pass percentage of 92.63%, thus continuing the trend of female students excelling beyond their male peers.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.