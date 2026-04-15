AP Inter 1st & 2nd Year Exam Results 2026 Out At bie.ap.gov.in. Check More Details Inside

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) unveiled the results for the AP Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2026 today at 10.30 AM.

The AP Inter exam results showcased a pass rate of 77% for first-year students and an impressive 81% for those in their second year.

Results for the Intermediate Public Examinations are now out.



Students can check their results online at https://t.co/UDtk11c781. Also, results can be accessed by sending a "Hi" message to the Mana Mitra WhatsApp number at 9552300009.



Glad to share that this year's IPE results… — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) April 15, 2026

More than 10 lakh students appeared for the exam, with 5.31 lakh students having appeared for the 1st year exams and 5.26 lakh for the 2nd year exams.

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In Government Junior Colleges (GJCs), the pass rate for first-year students is currently stood at 54%, which is the highest it has been in the past 12 years. For second-year students, the pass rate is at 68%, representing the second-best achievement over the last 12 years.

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, conducted the 1st and 2nd year assessments separately. The IPE first-year examinations took place from February 23 to March 24, while the second-year assessments were held from February 24 to March 23.

AP Inter results 2026: Follow these steps to check & download results

Step 1: Visit official BIEAP website: bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the AP Inter Result 2026 link

Step 3: Choose either 1st Year or 2nd Year

Step 4: Input hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 5: Submit the information

Step 6: Review and download the marks memo.

ALSO READ: AP SSC 10th Hall Ticket 2026 Released: Check Steps To Download From bse.ap.gov.in

AP Inter results 2025: total passing percentage

In the previous year, the BIEAP released the Class 11 and 12 results on April 12. In 2025, the AP Inter results recorded a pass percentage of 70% for the 1st year and 83% for the 2nd-year students. The first-year examinations began on March 1, while the second-year tests started on March 3. The exams concluded on March 19 and March 20, 2025, respectively.

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