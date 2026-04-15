MP Board To Declare Class 10 & 12 Results Today @11 AM On mpbse.mponline.gov.in

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is set to announce the results for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations today at 11 am. The announcement will be made by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav. Students can access their MP Board results 2026 by visiting the official websites mpbse.mponline.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in.

To download their scorecards, students must provide their MP Board roll number and other necessary login details on the designated result portal.

MP Board Exam 2026: Follow these steps to check & download the results

Step 1: Visit mpbse.mponline.gov.in or mpresults.nic.in

Step 2: Select the appropriate result link (10th or 12th)

Step 3: Input Roll Number and Application Number

Step 4: Click 'Submit'

Step 5: Your mark sheet will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Review it carefully, then download and store it for future reference.

ALSO READ | MP Board Class 10 Results 2026 To Be Out Today At 11:00 a.m. On mpbse.nic.in — Steps To Download Your Report Card

MP Board Exam 2026: 2nd board exam timetable

The second board exams for Class 10 are scheduled from May 7 to May 19, 2026. In contrast, the Class 12 supplementary exams will run from May 7 to May 25, 2026, all conducted in a single shift from 9 am to 12 PM.

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MP Board Exam 2026 schedule

According to the revised schedule, the Class 10 MP Board exams were held from February 13 to March 6, 2026, with the Hindi exam moved to March 6 from its original date of February 11. Conversely, the Class 12 exams took place from February 7 to March 7, with each exam scheduled from 9 am to 12. The Hindi, Urdu, and Marathi exams for Class 12 were also rescheduled. Practical tests for both grades occurred between February 10 and March 10 at designated centres.

Minimum passing marks

As outlined by MP board regulations, students need to achieve a minimum of 33% in each subject to pass. Those who do not meet this requirement will have the opportunity to take supplementary exams. The timetable for these is available on the official website.

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