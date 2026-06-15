CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result To Be OUT Soon; Check Date & Time, Direct Link To Download Scorecard

The results for the CBSE Class 10 second board examination are anticipated to be announced by the end of June. Although the board has yet to announce a specific result date & time, once made public, the marks for the CBSE second board will be accessible on the official website cbse.gov.in. Students can also retrieve their results via the DigiLocker and UMANG platforms.

The board announced the Class 10 main exam result 2026 on April 16. The overall pass percentage stood at 93.70%. Girls outperformed boys, recording a pass percentage of 94.99%, while boys stood at 92.60%.

As per reports, the outcome might be released during the third week of June, though these timelines remain provisional until the CBSE provides an official update.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam: Direct links of Websites To Download results

cbseresults.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

The direct link to access CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam will be made available here once released -> Direct Link

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam: How To Download Scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE results website, cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link titled "CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026"

Step 3: Fill in your details, including Roll Number, School Number, Admit Card ID, and Date of Birth

Step 4: Press the Submit button

Step 5: Your result scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the scorecard as a PDF and print it for future reference.

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CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam: How To Download Scorecard Via DigiLocker

Step 1: Navigate to digilocker.gov.in or launch the DigiLocker application

Step 2: Authenticate using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar-linked profile

Step 3: Go To the Education category

Step 4: Look for the CBSE Class 10 Marksheet 2026

Step 5: Provide your Roll Number and any additional necessary information

Step 6: Download your electronically verified marksheet

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CBSE Class 10 Two Board exam pattern

This marks the first-ever time that Class 10 exams were conducted twice, while the Class 12 evaluation process was accomplished through the On-Screen Marking Portal. The examination took place from May 15 to May 21 in a single shift running from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm nationwide.

According to the Board's statistics, a total of 668,854 students were registered to participate in the examinations. Within this group, 85,285 candidates are taking part under the compartment category, and 525,655 students have enrolled for improvement examinations.

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