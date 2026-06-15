ED Gets Custody Of Sateesh Seth, Gautam Dosh In Reliance Infra, RCom-Linked Cases

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Sateesh Seth and Gautam Bhailal Doshi, senior executives of the Reliance Anil Ambani Group (RAAG), under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with separate investigations involving Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. and Reliance Communications Ltd.

In a press release shared on X, the ED said, “ED has arrested Sateesh Seth and Gautam Bhailal Doshi, Group Managing Directors (GMDs) of the Reliance Anil Ambani Group (RAAG) for offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.”

According to the agency, Seth was arrested on June 12 in an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) linked to Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. and others, while Doshi was arrested in a separate ECIR concerning Reliance Communications Ltd. and others.

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The ED alleged that Seth, who has held key managerial and directorial positions within the group, was “instrumental in siphoning off public funds” from road construction projects undertaken by Reliance Infrastructure. The agency further alleged that Doshi played a significant role in creating corporate structures that were used to divert proceeds of crime from Reliance Communications and Reliance Telecom.

Seth has been associated with the group for more than two decades and has occupied senior leadership roles across several infrastructure and power businesses. Doshi, another long-time group executive, oversaw taxation, compliance, risk management and planning functions, and served as an authorised signatory for multiple Indian and overseas group entities, according to the ED.

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Following his arrest, Seth was produced before the Special PMLA Court in Greater Bombay, Maharashtra, which granted transit remand. He was subsequently presented before the Special PMLA Court in Dwarka, New Delhi, which remanded him to ED custody for six days.

Doshi was produced before the Special PMLA Court at Rouse Avenue in New Delhi and was remanded to ED custody for five days.

“Further investigation is in progress,” the ED said.

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