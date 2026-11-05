'Blinkit Ambulances Deserve Kudos': Doctor Calls Govt Services 'Pathetic', Private Ones 'Exploitative'

A doctor's assessment of India's ambulance services has added another perspective to the discussion around Blinkit Ambulance, with Dr Shaurya Garg saying the service deserves appreciation if it can improve emergency transportation in the country, even by 10%.

Doctor Highlights Ambulance Challenges In India

Dr Garg, who said he had trained at two of India's premier medical institutes, Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS Delhi, shared his first-hand experience of travelling with patients in ambulances during his medical career.

Recalling his training, he said he accompanied trauma patients as an intern at Safdarjung Hospital and dealt with OD/DT cases later as an MD resident at AIIMS Delhi.

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Based on these experiences, he described government-sector ambulance services as "pathetic" and private-sector services as "exploitative".

Commenting on Blinkit's ambulance initiative, Dr Garg said even a 10% improvement in the country's emergency transportation system would be worth appreciating.

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Deepinder Goyal Shares Blinkit Ambulance Numbers

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal has also shared details about Blinkit Ambulance and its work in emergency services.

Goyal said the ambulance service reflects the same spirit of service with which he started Zomato. According to him, Blinkit Ambulance has handled around 42,000 cases over the last two years, including approximately 20,000 emergency cases.

He said the service had not charged patients for these cases and that the company wanted to continue making emergency ambulance services accessible.

However, Blinkit has announced a Rs 2,500 charge for non-emergency ambulance transfers. The decision follows concerns that free ambulances were increasingly being used for routine checkups, hospital visits and transfers from hospitals to homes.

Social Media Users React To Blinkit Ambulance

Blinkit Ambulance has also drawn reactions from social media users, with some sharing positive personal experiences with the service. One user credited the ambulance service with saving his grandmother's life, writing, "Blinkit ambulance saved my grandma's life today."

Another user praised Goyal's efforts, while a third said India needed more private players providing high-quality ambulance services. However, not all the experiences shared were positive. One user claimed to have seen an ambulance getting a puncture repaired while a patient was inside.

Another user expressed support for the service, writing, "100%, this is 10 minute service everyone is looking for."

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