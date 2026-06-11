Betrayed By Grandson, 89-Year-Old Maharashtra Woman Fights Back To Reclaim 7.5-Acre Property

An 89-year-old woman's property rights were restored by a tribunal in the Latur district of Maharashtra after a gift deed transferring agricultural land to her grandson and great-grandson was revoked, according to PTI.

The tribunal determined that the beneficiaries had not fulfilled their obligation to care for and maintain the elderly woman, which was a requirement of the property transfer.

Case files show that Housabai Lahade gave her grandson and great-grandson about three hectares of agricultural land in Karsa village via a registered gift deed. According to reports, the move was made with the expectation that they would take care of her and support her as she aged.

According to PTI, the widow later claimed that the beneficiaries had neglected their responsibilities, which caused her to file a complaint with the Senior Citizens Tribunal under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

The panel noted in its March 18 judgment that when property is transferred on such assurances, the duty to care for senior individuals is not just a moral requirement but also a legally enforceable condition.

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According to PTI, Presiding Officer Rohini Narhe-Virole claimed that the gift deed's terms had been broken and so warranted its cancellation. The tribunal instructed officials to delete the relevant revenue mutation records and ordered the annulment of the registered gift deed.

The old woman's ownership rights and legal protection over the land are essentially restored by the ruling.

According to the news agency, the panel also ordered the restitution of any government subsidies, crop insurance claims, financial benefits, or other gains made from the land during the contested time, along with any applicable interest. Additionally, the officials were told to make sure that the property would not be interfered with or obstructed in the future.

The tribunal emphasised how crucial it is for property transfer papers involving senior individuals to explicitly include maintenance and care commitments. The decision emphasises the legal protections afforded to older persons and ageing parents who transfer property in exchange for promises of care and support from family members.

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