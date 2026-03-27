IPL 2026: Bengaluru Issues Traffic Advisory For RCB Vs SRH Opener At Chinnaswamy

With the first IPL match scheduled on Saturday between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru traffic police has issued an advisory warning motorists about parking restrictions, diversions and special movement plans around the stadium. The advisory is aimed at reducing congestion in central Bengaluru on match days, when heavy vehicle and spectator movement is expected.

These traffic restrictions will be in place from 3 PM to 12 AM around the stadium.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Full Schedule Announced: Check Fixtures List, Venues, Match Timings And More

Match days are here in Bengaluru.



Traffic restrictions will be in place from 3 PM to 12 AM around M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.



Watch the video and plan your commute in advance. Please use designated parking areas.



Your cooperation will help keep the city moving smoothly.… pic.twitter.com/ic2qkOv9AG — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಸಂಚಾರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ BengaluruTrafficPolice (@blrcitytraffic) March 27, 2026

According to the police notice shared online, the restrictions will apply in view of the IPL fixtures at the stadium, with parking banned on several major roads around the venue. These include Queens Road, MG Road, Cubbon Road, Central Street, St. Mark's Road, Kasturba Road, Lavelle Road, Vittal Mallya Road, Museum Road, Raj Bhavan Road, Race Course Road and stretches inside Cubbon Park. Officials said vehicles parked in restricted zones may be towed.

To manage the expected rush, the city police have identified designated parking locations that will be open from 11 am to 9 pm on match days. These include St. Joseph's Indian High School Ground, St. Joseph's European School Ground on Museum Road, Freedom Park MLCP, Garuda Mall parking, Shivajinagar Bus Stand's first floor and UB City parking. Commuters attending the match have been asked to use these spaces instead of parking near the stadium.

The advisory also lays out entry and exit plans for spectators. Entry will be allowed through specific gates on the Cubbon Road side, the Link Road side and Queens Road, while exit will be permitted only through Gates E-09 and E-9A. Gate E-10 will be reserved for players, officials and VIPs.

The police have also announced separate pick-up and drop-off points for app-based cabs and autorickshaws at BRV Ground near Gate 06 and Manekshaw Parade Ground near Gate 03.

Authorities have urged fans to avoid private vehicles where possible and instead use public transport, including BMTC buses and Namma Metro, to ease pressure on roads around the stadium.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Four Players Who Featured In Every Season Of Indian Premier League

The move comes as Bengaluru prepares for a busy IPL schedule, with the city bracing for large turnouts and longer travel times in the central business district.

The traffic plan is part of a wider effort to keep movement orderly around one of Bengaluru's most crowded sporting venues. Police said the restrictions are meant to ensure smoother access to the stadium, safer crowd movement and fewer delays for regular commuters in the area

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