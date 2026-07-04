Bank Holiday Today: Will SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Branches Stay Open On July 4?

Customers planning to visit their banks today, July 4, can do so without concerns as most bank branches across the country are open and functioning normally as it is the first Saturday of the month, which is a regular working day under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines. Banks remain closed only on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month as well as all Sundays.

HDFC, SBI, ICICI and other banks will operate as usual today.

ALSO READ: Bank Holidays In July 2026: SBI, HDFC, ICICI & Other Banks Closed for 12 Days

Many customers assume banks are closed on all Saturdays, however RBI rules specify, 1st, 3rd and 5th (if applicable) Saturdays are open while 2nd and 4th Saturdays are closed.

However, bank holidays in india are state specific. Some nranches may remain closed if a regional festival or local public holiday is observed in that particular State or Union Territory. Customers are advised to check with their local brach before visiting. Even when physical branches are closed due to a regional holiday, online banking remains available and ATM's remain accesible for cash withdrawals and deposits. NEFT and RTGS services continue to be available as per RBI's 24/7 payment system.

Looking ahead, banks across India will observe their next nationwide closure on Saturday, July 5. Live Mint provides a list of state specific holidays this month:

July 6 (Monday): MHIP Day/ Birth anniversary of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, a significant observance in Mizoram (Aizwal) and West Bengal (Kolkata).

July 9 (Thursday): Beh Deinkhlam, one of the prominent traditional festivals of Meghalaya (Shillong).

July 16 (Thursday): Ratha Yatra / Kang (Rathajatra) / Harela. Banks in Odisha (Bhubaneshwar), Manipur (Imphal), and Uttarkhand (Dehradun), will remain closed for these regional festivals respectively.

July 17 (Friday): Banking services will not be operational in Manipur (Imphal) on account of the death anniversary of revered freedom fighter and tribal leader U Tirot Singh.

July 18 (Saturday): Banks in Sikkim (Gangtok) will remain closed because of the regional Buddhist festival, Drukpa Tshe-zi.

July 22 (Wednesday): Banks in Tripura (Agartala) will remain closed for Kharchi Puja, a major regional festival celebrated in northeastern India.

While banks will remain closed on the above dates, digital banking services remain operational regardless of branch holidays.

ALSO READ: Getting A Smaller Tax Refund Than Expected? These Mistakes Could Be The Reason

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.