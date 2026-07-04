Rapido Founders Booked On RTO Complaint For Operating Bike Taxi Service Without Government Nod

The founders of Rapido app have been booked in Nagpur for allegedly operating "petrol powered" bike taxi services in Maharashtra without requisite permission from the government, an official said on Friday.

A case was registered at Sitabuldi police station against Rishikesh S R, Pavan Guntupalli, and Aravind Sanka, founders of Roopen Transportation Services Private Limited, which operates the Rapido app, on the complaint of Nagpur (City) Regional Transport Office (RTO) Motor Vehicle Inspector Vishal Madhukarrao Bhovte on behalf of the state government, he said.

According to the complaint, the RTO conducted a special drive against illegal passenger transport on June 23, during which a bike ride was booked through Rapido app from Ravi Bhavan to Priyadarshini Colony for Rs 22, the official said.

"The bike (MH-31/GC-0850) reached the pickup point and was later brought to the RTO office for inspection. It was found that a private two-wheeler was allegedly being used as a bike taxi without the required licence or permit. The vehicle was seized and action was taken under the Motor Vehicles Act," the official said.

As per the complaint submitted by Bhovte, Rapido has not received approval from the Maharashtra government or the Regional Transport Authority to operate petrol-powered bike taxi services.

The complaint contended that the company encouraged the use of private vehicles for commercial passenger transport, violating transport rules, putting passenger safety at risk, and causing financial loss to the government.

A Sitabuldi police station official said a case was registered under sections 318 (3), 3 (5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), sections 66, 93, 192 A, 193 and 199 of Motor Vehicles Act, as well as section 66 (d) of Information Technology Act.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

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