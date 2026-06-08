Another Setback To Mamata Banerjee: Sukhendu Sekhar Ray Resigns As Rajya Sabha MP, Quits TMC

The Trinamool Congress continues to face political setbacks following its electoral defeat in West Bengal, with senior leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray resigning from the Rajya Sabha as well as the party's primary membership on Monday in a fresh blow to party chief Mamata Banerjee.

In his resignation statement, Ray said he was stepping down in deference to what he described as a "historic verdict" delivered by the people of West Bengal in the recently concluded Assembly elections. He alleged that widespread corruption, deteriorating law and order, failures in healthcare and education, and crimes against women had contributed to public discontent with the TMC's 15-year rule.

Addressing reporters after his resignation, Ray launched a sharp attack on the former ruling establishment, claiming that those in positions of power had become disconnected from grassroots realities. He alleged that long-time party workers were sidelined while individuals accused of corruption and criminal activities gained prominence within the political system.

Ray said the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case significantly influenced public sentiment against the government and exposed growing dissatisfaction among citizens. According to him, the administration failed to gauge the scale of public outrage, with citizens from diverse backgrounds taking to the streets in protest. He alleged that the leadership had become complacent and believed it was beyond public accountability.

Ray also called for comprehensive investigations into alleged corruption in the state, including forensic audits of hospital procurement over the past five years. He further demanded scrutiny of the assets of public representatives and political leaders, asserting that accountability should apply to all, irrespective of position or affiliation.

His resignation marks one of the most high-profile exits from the TMC following the party's electoral defeat.

ALSO READ: Mamata Banerjee-Led TMC Dissolves All Committees, Frontal Organisations In West Bengal Amid Deepening Rift

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