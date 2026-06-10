Another Jolt To Mamata Banerjee: TMC's Sushmita Dev Resigns As Rajya Sabha MP, Meets Assam CM

Speculation surrounding the the next move of Sushmita Dev intensified on Wednesday after fresh visuals emerged of her meeting with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, soon after she resigned as the member of Rajya Sabha, in a fresh blow to Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC).

According to reports, Dev spoke directly with TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on the eve of her resignation to tender a personal apology. While the exact details of their conversation remain private, the exchange reportedly marked a conclusion to Dev's tenure with the party.

Following her high-profile resignation, photographs have surfaced of Sushmita Dev meeting with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the national capital.

Expressing deep surprise over the exit, veteran TMC leader Saugata Roy admitted that the leadership had not anticipated the move. "Sushmita resigning is a shock to us," Roy told CNN-News18.

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Dev, a prominent leader and the former president of the All India Mahila Congress, left the Congress party to join the TMC in 2021, following her defeat to BJP candidate Rajdeep Roy in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

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