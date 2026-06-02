'45-Litre Tank, 52 Litres Filled': Kanpur Petrol Pump Under Scanner After Vehicle Owner's Claim

A petrol pump in Kanpur has come under scrutiny after a vehicle owner alleged that his car's 45-litre fuel tank was filled with 52 litres of petrol, raising questions over either the accuracy of the dispensing machines or the stated capacity of the vehicle, according to reports.

The incident reportedly occurred at a fuel station in Harsh Nagar and has triggered a formal investigation following a complaint by local resident Charan Singh. The complaint stated that Singh had recently purchased a new car, which reportedly already had around 5 litres of petrol in its tank at the time of refuelling.

Despite this, he was issued a bill for 52 litres of petrol. Singh asserted that this figure appeared highly unusual, as the vehicle's fuel tank capacity is officially stated to be 45 litres. He argued that even after accounting for the fuel already present in the tank, it would not be possible to accommodate the total quantity billed.

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He further explained that the petrol pump staff initially filled approximately 41 litres and later added another 11 litres in two separate batches, bringing the total to 52 litres. Sensing a discrepancy, Singh also contacted a representative from the vehicle manufacturer, who reportedly confirmed that the model's fuel tank capacity is 45 litres, prompting further scrutiny into the incident.

Following the formal complaint, an enforcement team from the District Supply Department arrived at the Harsh Nagar filling station to conduct an immediate on-site investigation. District Supply Officer Rakesh Kumar stated that a rigorous technical inspection of the dispensing units revealed no structural defects, electronic tampering, or calibration faults with the machines, according to reports.

Such irregularities may be occurring allegedly with the involvement or negligence of officials, further intensifying calls for accountability. In response, the local administration has initiated an inquiry into the matter to verify the claims and examine possible procedural lapses.

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