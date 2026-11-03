Who Was Ved Rahi? Veteran Writer And Filmmaker Known For Gul Gulshan Gulfam, Dies At 93

Veteran Dogri writer and filmmaker Ved Rahi died on Sunday, November 1, at his residence in Maharashtra's Thane district. He was 93. He was best known for directing Doordarshan's popular television serial Gul Gulshan Gulfam.

Rahi made significant contributions to Dogri literature, Hindi cinema and Indian television. He received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1983 for his Dogri short-story collection Aale. He also wrote screenplays and dialogues for over 25 Hindi films and directed films such as Prem Parbat, Kali Ghata and Veer Savarkar.

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He is survived by his two daughters, Geetanjali and Poonam, and their families. His last rites were performed at Thane's Kopari crematorium ground in Thane on Sunday afternoon.

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Sahitya Akademi Expressed Grief

The Sahitya Akademi also remembered him and paid tribute to his contribution to Indian literature. In a condolence message, the Akademi described him as an important writer, thinker and filmmaker in modern Dogri literature and said his work would be remembered for generations.

“Sahitya Akademi mourns the demise of eminent Dogri writer, thinker and filmmaker Ved Rahi Ji, a distinguished figure in modern Dogri literature. Honoured with the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1983 for his story collection Aale and the Akademi's Fellowship, his invaluable contribution to Indian literature will be remembered for generations. Sahitya Akademi extends its heartfelt condolences. Om Shanti,” they wrote.

Ved Rahi's Work

Born in Jammu in May 1933, Ved Rahi came from a family with a strong connection to journalism. His father, Mulk Raj Saraf, was a well-known journalist in the region. Rahi began his writing career in Jammu and went on to become one of the recognised names in Dogri literature.

He worked as a writer and screenplay writer for more than 25 films, including Yeh Raat Phir Na Aayegi, Aap Aaye Bahaar Aayi, Beimaan, Mome Ki Gudiya and Bezubaan. The filmmaker later became a director and made films like Prem Parbat, Kali Ghata and Veer Savarkar.

During the late 1980s and 1990s, he worked on several Doordarshan programmes. Television audiences remember him especially for Gul Gulshan Gulfam, a popular Doordarshan serial that brought his storytelling to homes across the country. He also directed shows such as Meera and Rishtay.

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