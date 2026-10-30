Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' Gets Fans Talking After Siddharth Anand Shares Another Cryptic Post

Shah Rukh Khan is set to headline King, an action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand. The film will see the actor in a new avatar, with a mix of high-octane action and drama.

As excitement builds around the film, the filmmaker's latest cryptic social media post has caught fans' attention. Many are now wondering whether the filmmaker is hinting at a major announcement ahead of SRK's birthday on November 2.

Siddharth Anand shared the message “Time For The World” in a midnight post, following an earlier one-word update that read “It's”. The two posts have prompted speculation about a possible reveal related to King, although the director has not explained their meaning or confirmed any announcement.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ | Foreign Investors Own Half Of HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. An LTCG Cut Could Matter Most Here

Shah Rukh Khan's fans have been quick to react to the latest post, expressing excitement about the upcoming film. While one fan wrote, “It's time for the world to witness the #KING”, another commented, “Ready for the blast”. Others shared their enthusiasm with comments such as “It's time for the world to know who is the KING of Indian cinema” and “It's KING time”, adding to the buzz around the film.

Adding to these discussions, a report by Variety claims that the first song from King is expected to be released on November 2, coinciding with the actor's birthday.

Meanwhile, a report by Bollywood Hungama, citing industry insiders, claims that the makers are planning to unveil an action-packed teaser on the same day. The report suggests that the teaser will feature Shah Rukh Khan in a larger-than-life avatar, with powerful dialogues. However, the makers have not officially confirmed either announcement.

Directed by Anand, the upcoming action thriller is produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. Shah Rukh Khan plays the titular character, described as a deadly assassin whose underworld journey involves high-stakes emotional conflicts and a romantic storyline. The film's tagline reads, “Qaatil Nahi.. Aashiq Hoon…”.

Suhana Khan has a prominent role in the film, while Abhishek Bachchan is set to play the antagonist. The ensemble also features Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat and Raghav Juyal in supporting roles and special appearances.

The film will feature international stunt sequences, with Red Chillies VFX overseeing the visual effects. King is set to hit theatres worldwide on December 24, during the Christmas holiday. For now, the meaning behind Anand's latest post remains unclear. Whether it hints at a major update on King or is simply another teaser has yet to be confirmed.

ALSO READ | Gold, Silver Lose Shine: Yellow Metal Falls Below Rs 1,42,000, Silver Price Crashes By Rs 5,400

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.