OTT Releases This Weekend: Meethe Mein Kya Hai To Obsession; Movies, Series To Watch

As October comes to a close, Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and Apple TV+ are bringing a fresh lineup of movies and series this weekend. From horror and suspense to comedy and family drama, here's what to add to your watchlist.

The Strangers: Chapter 3 (Prime Video And Apple TV+)

Starring Madelaine Petsch, Richard Brake, Ema Horvath and Gabriel Basso, The Strangers: Chapter 3 concludes the horror trilogy with Maya facing another deadly pursuit by the masked Strangers. The final chapter follows her fight for survival as she confronts her tormentors.

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Streaming from October 30

Dead-End Job (Netflix)

This Korean horror mystery stars Lee Jae-wook, Go Min-si, Kim Min-ha and Lee Hee-jun. It follows Hyuk-jun, a man struggling with debt who accepts a mysterious job offering unusually high pay. However, he soon discovers that the workplace hides a terrifying secret.

Streaming from October 30

Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 (Prime Video)

Michael C. Hall returns as Dexter Morgan in the second season of the crime drama. Dexter finds himself caught between two killers, including a notorious murderer and a younger criminal terrorising New York. As he faces new threats, he also deals with an unexpected personal crisis. Uma Thurman returns, while Brian Cox and Dan Stevens join the cast.

Streaming from October 30

Obsession (JioHotstar)

Starring Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette, Obsession follows Bear, a socially awkward man who uses a supernatural object to win over his childhood crush, Nikki. However, his wish comes at a terrifying cost, turning Nikki into a violent stalker. As their friends become victims, Bear desperately tries to reverse the curse.

Streaming from October 30

A Couple of Lies (Netflix)

This four-part Swedish psychological thriller, based on Stefan Ahnhem's novel, follows two wealthy couples who exchange their homes in Stockholm and Sicily to save their troubled marriages. Their plans take a dark turn when they discover hidden cameras and disturbing secrets, leading to a dangerous game of manipulation and deception.

Streaming from October 30

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Nocturne (Apple TV+)

Starring Liev Schreiber and Stephen Graham, Nocturne follows former soldier and homicide detective Jonah Lynn, who moves to a quiet Pennsylvania town hoping for a peaceful life. However, his plans are disrupted when serial killer Jurek Walter begins targeting his family and the local community.

Streaming from October 30

Collision Course (Netflix)

Set during Spain's 2013 financial crisis, Collision Course follows a group of thieves planning an ambitious bank heist in Madrid. Their carefully planned robbery soon spirals into chaos, forcing them to fight for survival amid betrayal, lies and unexpected revelations.

Streaming from October 30

Meethe Mein Kya Hai (Netflix)

Also known as Khatai, this Hindi family drama marks Radhika Bansal's directorial debut. Set during Diwali, the story follows a multi-generational family gathering at Nani's house. A surprise marriage announcement brings hidden tensions and generational differences to the surface, eventually giving the family a chance to reconcile.

The film stars Rohini Hattangadi, Ritwik Bhowmik, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Vikram Bakshi, Shivika Rishi, Ayuushman Ghai and Kanikka Kapur.

Streaming from October 30

Apocalypse Z: New World (Prime Video)

The sequel to the 2024 Spanish zombie film, Apocalypse Z: New World is set in the Canary Islands, considered Europe's last safe haven after a zombie outbreak. The story follows a group struggling to survive as they face difficult choices in a dangerous new world. It stars Carlos Alcaide and Julia Martínez.

Streaming from October 30

How to Ruin Diwali: Meet the Parents (Netflix)

This spin-off of How to Ruin Christmas: The Kandasamys follows an interracial couple whose engagement brings their very different families together just days before Diwali. Mmabatho must navigate an unfamiliar culture and manage the growing family tensions. The film stars Rosemary Zimu-Mngani and Kyle Clark.

Streaming from October 30

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