Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Rajinikanth Film Slows Down, Can It Reach Rs 1,000 Crore Worldwide?

Jailer 2 is now in its third week in theatres. Despite its strong box office run, the Rajinikanth-starrer has begun to slow down, recording its lowest single-day collection on Day 20.

Day 20 Box Office Collection

On Day 20, Jailer 2 collected Rs 3.35 crore net from 8,050 shows, taking its India net total to Rs 463.05 crore and gross collection to Rs 541.65 crore, Sacnilk reported.

The film added Rs 1 crore from overseas, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 275.25 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 816.90 crore.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Occupancy And Footfall

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 13.9% across 8,050 shows on Day 20. Its total footfalls across India have reached approximately 3.15 crore.

With new films arriving during Diwali week, Jailer 2 is set to face tougher competition at the box office.

Language-Wise Earnings

The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor to the film's Day 20 earnings, collecting Rs 1.93 crore net. The Hindi version earned Rs 80 lakh, while the Telugu version added Rs 45 lakh. The Kannada version contributed Rs 17 lakh.

State-Wise Gross Collection

Tamil Nadu remained one of the major contributors to the film's state-wise earnings on Day 20, with Rs 1.50 crore gross. Karnataka added Rs 60 lakh, while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together contributed Rs 50 lakh.

Kerala brought in Rs 45 lakh, and the remaining Indian markets added another Rs 85 lakh. The total tracked state-wise gross collection for the day stood at Rs 3.90 crore.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Drops 'Teri Sexy Beauty' Song From 'Maatrubhumi'; Actor's 5:12 AM Post Goes Viral | Watch

Day-Wise Collection

Jailer 2 opened with Rs 59.70 crore net on Day 1, followed by Rs 37.10 crore on Day 2 and Rs 47.25 crore on Day 3. The film collected Rs 55.85 crore on Day 4, Rs 42.35 crore on Day 5 and Rs 46.80 crore on Day 6. It earned Rs 28.15 crore on Day 7 and Rs 17.15 crore on Day 8, ending its first week with Rs 334.35 crore net in India.

During the second week, the film collected Rs 14.50 crore on Day 9, Rs 24.15 crore on Day 10 and Rs 25.70 crore on Day 11. Its earnings then dropped to Rs 9.45 crore on Day 12, Rs 8.30 crore on Day 13, Rs 7.20 crore on Day 14 and Rs 6.25 crore on Day 15. The second-week collection stood at Rs 95.55 crore.

In its third week, the film earned Rs 5.50 crore on Day 16, Rs 9.70 crore on Day 17, Rs 11.20 crore on Day 18, Rs 3.40 crore on Day 19 and Rs 3.35 crore on Day 20. This takes its third-week collection so far to Rs 33.15 crore.

About The Film

Jailer 2 is a Tamil action drama written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, with Rajinikanth in the lead role. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Vidya Balan, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar and Vijay Sethupathi.

Jailer 2 was released in theatres on October 15, 2026.

ALSO READ: Ramayana Advance Booking: Nitesh Tiwari Film Crosses Rs 96 Crore A Day Before Release

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.