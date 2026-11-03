'Don't Let The Old Man In': Amitabh Bachchan Reveals His Sleep Struggle, Attempts To Go Back To Gym

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan announced that he was taking a break from his busy life as an actor and television host on doctors' recommendation. Now, almost after a fortnight, the actor has shared a health update.

He has spoken up about his difficulty falling asleep and attempts to hit the gym or work out properly as his body sometimes tells him to slow down.

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The icon took to his blog, where he shared a glimpse of his early morning routine, the struggles to adjust the font size while writing, and waking up early with thoughts of completing his blog.

“Still struggling with the font size of the letters when writing the blog. If someone knows how, do explain. Went to Google, but could not understand the instructions,” he noted.

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‘Hoping To Catch Sleep Again'

Amitabh Bachchan went on to say, “Up a bit early, for it was playing on my mind that I should have written the blog last night. So, up and about and hoping to catch the sleep again… if it comes.”

The Bollywood icon discussed his sleeping troubles and shared, “At times, on the net (internet), you get so many physical motions to activate sleep. Tried all, and nothing happened. So, best to do it the natural [way]: get into the covers, cuddle like the fetus we were before evolving and facing the world, and be done! Snoring and all.”

Mentioning that he yawned once as he was penning the note, Big B pointed out that it was, however, “an indicator of the shortage of oxygen needed.”

Why No ‘Gymming?'

The megastar revealed that his workout routine has come to a pause. Quoting the phrase, ‘Don't let the old man in', Big B added that staying fit is easier said than done, but you have to keep trying.

“Gymming has been a bit non-routine, so trying to bring it back in line. For the demanding work all over, taxes the body and mind, and a little more attention needs to be accommodated. The mind says ‘yes.' But the body says, ‘Hold on, buddy, don't let the old man in.' Easier said than done. But do it! So I shall,” he added.

Announcing his hiatus, Amitabh Bachchan wrote on social media on October 21, “I beg your forgiveness. I've been advised to take some time off for a few days to rest and recuperate, so I'm not able to write anything.”

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Amitabh Bachchan Injury

This came weeks after Amitabh Bachchan slipped and fell on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. Big B injured his knee; however, he downplayed its severity during the show, assuring everyone it was not serious.

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