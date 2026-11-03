Scene Advance Bookings: Suriya Starrer Sees Good Response Ahead Of Release

Suriya starrer Scene is showing steady momentum in advance bookings before its release.

The Tamil film has grossed Rs 26.03 lakh from 17,971 tickets across India so far, according to the latest advance booking data from Sacnilk. Without block seats, the collection stands at Rs 2.29 lakh from 1,320 tickets.

Telugu is currently leading the demand, contributing Rs 16.42 lakh, or 63% of the total advance gross. The Tamil version has recorded Rs 9.61 lakh, accounting for the remaining 37% of the bookings.

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Among the top-performing markets, Nagarkurnool in Telangana leads the advance bookings with Rs 6.21 lakh from 4,140 tickets. Rayagada in Odisha follows with Rs 3.94 lakh from 2,184 tickets. Thiruvarur in Tamil Nadu has recorded Rs 3.39 lakh from 1,696 tickets, while Jaggampeta in Andhra Pradesh has contributed Rs 2.45 lakh from 2,448 tickets. Aranthangi in Tamil Nadu has registered Rs 1.18 lakh from 588 tickets.

Day 1 To Day 3 Advance Booking

For Day 1, November 6, Scene has earned Rs 11.93 lakh from 8,121 tickets across 180 shows, with occupancy at 14%. On Day 2, November 7, advance bookings have reached Rs 6.90 lakh from 4,853 tickets across 93 shows. For Day 3, November 8, the film has recorded Rs 7.19 lakh from 4,997 tickets across 91 shows, with occupancy at 18%.

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All About Movie

Scene is an upcoming Tamil-language action comedy written and directed by Jithu Madhavan. The film is produced by Suriya, Jyothika and Jaishree Damodaran and backed by Zhagaram Studios and 2D Entertainment.

It stars Suriya as DSP Inbaraj "Inba", alongside Naslen as Eeswaran and Nazriya Nazim as Maya. Anandaraj plays Inba's father, while Lal portrays Stephen. The cast also includes John Vijay and Rajpriyan as Inspector Sibi.

The story follows Inbaraj, a police officer who is forced to reopen a case that he had left unfinished several years ago. He must now solve the case with a chaotic and troublesome team. Scene is scheduled to be released in theatres on November 6, 2026, and has a runtime of 2 hours 29 minutes.

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