Akshay Kumar's Oh My Goddess Hits Roadblock As Director Amit Rai Steps Away: Report

The much-awaited third installment of the OMG franchise, tentatively titled Oh My Goddess, seems to have hit another roadblock. After Rani Mukerji reportedly exited the project following creative differences, filmmaker Amit Rai has also parted ways with the makers.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Rai and the producers have backed off following a prolonged period of creative disagreements over the direction of the film. The differences weren't limited to just the screenplay. Despite several attempts to find common ground with Rai on the script, the differences proved difficult to resolve with the director, the report said.

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The makers are now exploring fresh possibilities to bring the project back on track, potentially paving the way for a fresh creative voice to take charge of the franchise's next chapter.

Neither the director nor the production team has officially confirmed the reported development so far.

What happened to Rani Mukerji's association with the film?

Interestingly, OMG 3 had earlier grabbed headlines when reports emerged that Rani Mukerji was being considered to headline the film. The excitement around her possible association was short-lived, with rumours suggesting the actress opted out after differences with Rai over the project.

Since then, the producers have reportedly been working towards putting the film back together, exploring fresh casting possibilities and attempting to reach an agreement with Rai over the script, casting and the overall creative direction of the film.

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What is next for OMG 3?

Amit Rai previously directed OMG 2, which featured Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. The 2023 film explored a socially relevant subject through humour and drama. The first instalment, OMG – Oh My God! (2012), also received considerable attention for its satirical take on faith and religious practices.

With both the director and female lead reportedly no longer part of Oh My Goddess, the makers face the challenge of finding a fresh creative direction.

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