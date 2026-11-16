NEET PG Counselling 2026: Round 2 Provisional Allotment Result Expected Today On mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to publish the provisional seat allotment result for the second round of NEET PG 2026 counselling on November 16. Candidates seeking admissions can access the results on mcc.nic.in. The final Round 2 allotment result is scheduled for November 17, following the provisional announcement. Candidates who secure seats will be required to complete admission formalities at their allotted medical institutions between November 18 and November 24, 2026.

The counselling process covers postgraduate medical programmes, including Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), Diplomate of National Board (DNB) and postgraduate diploma courses offered by participating institutions.

MCC conducts counselling for 50 per cent of All India Quota (AIQ) postgraduate medical and dental seats, along with eligible seats at central universities, deemed universities and other institutions.

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NEET PG 2026 Round 2: Important Dates

According to the counselling timeline, the provisional allotment result is expected on November 16, followed by the final result on November 17.

Candidates receiving seats in the second round need to report to their respective colleges from November 18 to November 24. The verification of candidates by institutions is scheduled for November 25.

Applicants should carefully monitor the official MCC portal to check if there are any changes to the schedule regarding admission process.

How to Check NEET PG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026

Once the result is available, candidates can follow the below steps to check their allotment status:

Visit MCC's official website at mcc.nic.in. Open the PG Medical Counselling section on the homepage. Find and select the NEET PG 2026 Round 2 seat allotment result link. Log in using the required credentials, if prompted. Check the displayed allotment details or search the published result PDF for the relevant information. Download the result and retain a copy for admission-related requirements.

Candidates need to verify allotted institutions and course details before proceeding to the next stage of counselling.

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What Happens After Seat Allotment Result?

After the final result is published the reporting and admission process will commence at medical colleges.

Candidates allotted seats must complete all documentation and institutional formalities within the designated reporting period. They should keep original academic certificates, identification documents and other records prescribed by MCC ready for verification. The reporting window will close on November 24.

Medical institutions will subsequently verify the joining details of candidates on November 25.

Candidates who do not complete the admission process within the stipulated period could face consequences under the applicable counselling rules.

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