RBI New DG Rohit Jain Gets Key Forex, Fintech Dept Charge

The Reserve Bank of India's newly appointed deputy governor Rohit Jain has been tasked with leading the central bank's key forex department and fintech departments, among others, according to a statement.

Jain, who succeeds former RBI DG T Rabi Sankar, will lead 10 departments in his new role. These include:

Corporate Strategy and Budget Department

Department of External Investments & Operations

Department of Government and Bank Accounts

Department of Information Technology

Fintech Department

Financial Markets Regulation Department

Foreign Exchange Department

Internal Debt Management Department

Rajbhasha Department

Risk Monitoring Department

These departments were earlier led by Sankar. Jain took charge as RBI deputy governor today for a period of three years, following the Centre's approval.

Jain was previously executive director of the Reserve Bank before being elevated to the post of deputy governor.

A career central banker, Jain with more than 34 years of experience, joined the Reserve Bank in 1991 and has worked in various positions. As executive director, he was looking after Department of Supervision (Supervisory Assessment). Prior to that, Jain served as the chief general manager, in charge of Department of Supervision, Central Office of the Reserve Bank, and as the Chief General Manager of the New Delhi Regional Office of the Reserve Bank.

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