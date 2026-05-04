Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

RBI New DG Rohit Jain Gets Key Forex, Fintech Dept Charge

These departments were earlier led by Sankar. Jain took charge as RBI deputy governor today for a period of three years, following the Centre's approval.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
RBI New DG Rohit Jain Gets Key Forex, Fintech Dept Charge
Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

The Reserve Bank of India's newly appointed deputy governor Rohit Jain has been tasked with leading the central bank's key forex department and fintech departments, among others, according to a statement.

Jain, who succeeds former RBI DG T Rabi Sankar, will lead 10 departments in his new role. These include:

  • Corporate Strategy and Budget Department
  • Department of External Investments & Operations
  • Department of Government and Bank Accounts
  • Department of Information Technology
  • Fintech Department
  • Financial Markets Regulation Department
  • Foreign Exchange Department
  • Internal Debt Management Department
  • Rajbhasha Department
  • Risk Monitoring Department

These departments were earlier led by Sankar. Jain took charge as RBI deputy governor today for a period of three years, following the Centre's approval.

Jain was previously executive director of the Reserve Bank before being elevated to the post of deputy governor.

A career central banker, Jain with more than 34 years of experience, joined the Reserve Bank in 1991 and has worked in various positions. As executive director, he was looking after Department of Supervision (Supervisory Assessment). Prior to that, Jain served as the chief general manager, in charge of Department of Supervision, Central Office of the Reserve Bank, and as the Chief General Manager of the New Delhi Regional Office of the Reserve Bank.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

UAE's Fujairah Oil Facility Targeted In Iranian Strikes, Three Indian Nationals Injured: Report

UAE's Fujairah Oil Facility Targeted In Iranian Strikes, Three Indian Nationals Injured: Report

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source