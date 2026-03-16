US-Iran War: What Do Crude Oil Levels Mean For Indian Households — Three Scenarios

Global crude prices are, once again, in focus as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to threaten supply routes and energy markets. For an oil-import dependent country like India — which imports nearly 85% of its crude needs — even modest price spikes can ripple across inflation, growth and household expenses.

A recent analysis by Citi Research outlines how varying crude oil price points — ranging from a manageable $80 to a "tail-risk" scenario of $120 per barrel — could reshape the nation's fiscal health and the daily expenses of its citizens.

$80 per Barrel: India's 'Comfort Zone'

If crude prices continue to hover around $80 per barrel, India's economy is unlikely to face immediate stress.

At this price point, the government and state-run oil marketing companies possess enough fiscal cushion to absorb fluctuations. Consumers are unlikely to see changes at the fuel pump, and the broader indicators of inflation and GDP growth remain largely insulated from energy-related shocks.

$90–100 Oil: The Real Risk Zone

Should prices persist at the $90–$100 range for roughly a quarter, the macro-economic picture begins to shift. Citi identifies this as the 'central risk scenario.' The immediate macroeconomic impacts could include:

Inflation: Oil alone could add 15–20 basis points to inflation. When broader commodity disruptions — such as fertilizers and petrochemicals — are factored in, the overall inflation risk could rise to 50–75 basis points.

Oil alone could add 15–20 basis points to inflation. When broader commodity disruptions — such as fertilizers and petrochemicals — are factored in, the overall inflation risk could rise to 50–75 basis points. Economic Growth: Growth could take a 20–30 basis point hit, partly due to higher energy costs and supply disruptions affecting manufacturing and transport.

Growth could take a 20–30 basis point hit, partly due to higher energy costs and supply disruptions affecting manufacturing and transport. Current Account Deficit: India's import bill would widen significantly, pushing the current account deficit higher by about $20–25 billion.

India's import bill would widen significantly, pushing the current account deficit higher by about $20–25 billion. Fiscal Pressure: If the government cuts fuel taxes to cushion consumers, the fiscal deficit could widen by roughly 0.1% of GDP.

At the pump, petrol and diesel prices could face Rs 5–10 per litre upward pressure, though Citi expects the government to delay or soften hikes — especially with elections approaching in several states.

$120 Oil: A Worst-Case Scenario

In a worst-case "tail-risk" scenario where crude hits $120, the impact becomes severe. Inflation risk could jump by 80 basis points, and petrol prices would face an upward pressure of nearly Rs 25 per litre.

This level of volatility typically triggers equity market corrections and a sharp slowdown in urban consumption. The average consumer feels these shifts through three primary channels:

LPG and Cooking Gas: Citi flags Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) as particularly vulnerable due to its reliance on the Strait of Hormuz. With prices already seeing upward movement, further hikes could directly increase household kitchen budgets and restaurant bills.

The "Hidden" Tax of Transport: Even if the government delays hiking petrol prices at the pump, diesel-linked logistics costs eventually seep into the price of essentials. Higher cold storage and transport fees mean that food inflation often follows energy spikes with a slight lag.

Agriculture and Services: With urea prices sensitive to energy costs, farmers face higher input expenses. Meanwhile, the services sector—from ride-sharing to air travel—tends to pass on fuel surcharges to the end consumer, reducing overall mobility and discretionary spending.

Historically, India has used a mix of policy tools to cushion oil shocks.

The government may prefer tax cuts, supply management and subsidies rather than sharp fuel price hikes. Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India is likely to pause aggressive interest-rate moves, focusing instead on preventing a temporary oil shock from triggering persistent inflation.

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