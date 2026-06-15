Suzlon Shares In Focus As Brokerages Remain Bullish On Full Stack Renewable Energy Pivot

Shares of Suzlon are buzzing in trade on Monday as brokerages remain bullish on the company's plan to transition into a full-stack renewable energy solutions platform. The stock is up 2.37% at Rs 56.37, compared to Friday's closing.

Both UBS and Systematix maintained their Buy ratings on the stock following the company's Investor Meet 2026, where management laid out its strategic transition to "Suzlon 2.0

UBS maintained a Buy with a target price of Rs. 72, highlighting management's pivot to an integrated RE platform targeting a 40% installed base share in wind over the next five years, up from 33% currently.

The brokerage noted that compared to solar manufacturing peers, Suzlon's integrated RE strategy is relatively asset-light, with the company looking to leverage upcoming solar manufacturing capacities through strategic tie-ups.

UBS added that the EPC and DevCo model will help reduce risk and improve predictability and control in project delivery.

Systematix maintained its Buy rating with a target price of Rs. 71, based on 30x FY28 estimated earnings. The brokerage said it remains positive on Suzlon given the company's long-term strategy to resolve execution bottlenecks, its growing focus on integrated full-stack RE solutions, and its entry into global markets.

At the investor meet, led by Vice Chairman Girish Tanti, CEO Ajay Kapur, CFO Rahul Jain and CTO Bernhard Telgmann, the company outlined targets of over 25% consolidated revenue CAGR through FY31, a renewable energy order book expansion from 5.5GW to 15GW, and assets under management growth from 18GW to 70GW over the same period. The company also targets an export order book of over 3GW by FY31.

Systematix projects Suzlon to deliver 21%, 28% and 34% revenue, EBITDA and PBT CAGR respectively over FY26-28.

ALSO READ: No More Just A Wind Company? Suzlon 2.0 Looking To Expand Into Solar, Battery Energy

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