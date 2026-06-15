India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Streaming: How To Watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Live In Action On TV And Online?

India A will face Sri Lanka A in the fourth match of the Tri-Nation One-Day Series on Monday, June 15. The match will be played at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla, Sri Lanka, from 10 a.m. IST. An elegant century from Ruturaj Gaikwad proved the difference in their first encounter as India A held their nerve to secure an 8-run victory over Sri Lanka A in a thrilling opening fixture.

India A overcame a shaky start after opting to bat, losing both openers early and finding themselves under pressure. However, Gaikwad steadied the innings with a composed century, striking 101 from 114 balls, including six fours and three sixes. Captain Tilak Varma offered valuable support with a well-crafted 60 as the pair rebuilt the innings.

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Useful late contributions from Suryansh Shedge, who remained unbeaten on 26, and Ayush Badoni (24) injected momentum in the closing stages, helping India A post 277 for 6. Among the Sri Lankan bowlers, Mohamed Shiraz stood out with figures of 2 for 67.

In response, Sri Lanka A's chase began brightly, courtesy of solid contributions from Niroshan Dickwella (47) and Avishka Fernando (45).

However, the Indian spin contingent clawed their way back into the contest. Ayush Badoni (2 for 46), Vipraj Nigam (2 for 46), and Anukul Roy (2 for 49) squeezed the middle order, picking up crucial wickets at pivotal moments to trigger a collapse.

India A lost its second match of the competition against Afghanistan A by four runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method.

Choosing to field first, Afghanistan A found themselves under immediate pressure from a rampant Indian top order. Wicketkeeper-batsman Prabhsimran Singh anchored the innings with a blistering 84 off 69 balls, punctuated by 14 boundaries. Partnering with him, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi provided early fireworks with a rapid 44 from just 22 deliveries. Middle-order stability came from skipper Tilak Varma and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who both compiled fluent knocks of 66.

Despite a middle-order hiccup engineered by Afghan bowler Abdollah Ahmadzai, who claimed a magnificent five-wicket haul (5/68), India A posted an imposing total of 349/9 in their 49 overs. Farmanullah offered valuable support with the ball, picking up three crucial wickets.

At the same time, Sri Lanka A secured a dominant 8-wicket victory over Afghanistan A in its second match of the competition. Opening batsman Avishka Fernando played a brilliant, unbeaten match-winning knock of 108 off 79 balls, earning the Player of the Match honours.

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India In Sri Lanka Tri Series 2026: Points Table

Teams Matches Wins Points NRR Sri Lanka A 2 1 2 1.177 India A 2 1 2 0.053 Afghanistan A 2 1 2 -1.917

India A vs Sri Lanka A Date And Time

The ODI match between India A vs Sri Lanka A will take place on June 15. It will start at 10 a.m. IST.

India A vs Sri Lanka A Venue

The India A vs Sri Lanka A ODI will take place at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla.

India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Telecast Channel

The India A vs Sri Lanka A match of the tri-series will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Streaming Details

The India A vs Sri Lanka A ODI match of the tri-series will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

India A vs Sri Lanka A Toss Update

Sri Lanka A won the toss and opted to field

India A vs Sri Lanka A Playing XIs

India A: Prabhsimran Singh(WK), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma (C), Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Nishant Sindhu, Anukul Roy, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur.

Sri Lanka A: Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Avishka Fernando, Vishen Halambage, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Sahan Arachchige (C), Wanuja Sahan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Kugathas Mathulan, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohamed Shiraz.

India A vs Sri Lanka A Squads

India A Squad

Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma (C), Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Anukul Roy, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam, Anshul Kamboj, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kumar Kushagra, Nishant Sindhu.

Sri Lanka A Squad

Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Avishka Fernando, Vishen Halambage, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Sahan Arachchige (C), Wanuja Sahan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Kugathas Mathulan, Chamika Gunasekara, Mohamed Shiraz, Chamika Karunaratne, Nuwanidu Fernando, Ravindu Fernando, Garuka Sanketh, Dulaj Samuditha.

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