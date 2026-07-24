India's Forex Reserves Jump $1.08 billion to $676.237 billion

India's forex reserves jumped by $1.08 billion to $676.237 billion during the week ended July 17, according to the RBI data released on Friday.



In the previous reporting week, the overall forex kitty had jumped by $964 million to $675.157 billion.



Forex reserves had expanded to an all-time high of $728.494 billion during the week ended February 27 this year before the onset of the Middle East conflict, which led to several weeks of a drop as the rupee came under pressure and the RBI had to intervene in the forex market through dollar sales.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also made multiple public appeals starting May 11 to countrymen to conserve forex by cutting down on foreign travel, limiting fuel use and refraining from gold buys for a year.



For the week ended July 17, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $4.549 billion to $551.057 billion, the central bank's data showed.



Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.



Value of gold reserves dropped by $3.48 billion to $101.749 billion during the week, the RBI said. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $44 million at $18.67 billion, the apex bank said. India's reserve position with the IMF was down by $32 million to $4.761 billion at the end of the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.

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