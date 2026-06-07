India, Indonesia Explore Deeper Cooperation In Defence, Semiconductors

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hosted his Indonesian counterpart Sugiono for wide-ranging talks on Sunday, exploring ways to deepen cooperation in areas of defence, maritime trade, investments, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and food security.

Indonesia is an important partner of India in the Southeast Asian region and the overall ties including in trade and investment between the two sides have been on an upswing in the last few years.

Sugiono is currently on a three-day visit to New Delhi.

In a post on 'X', Jaishankar said the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has witnessed a strong growth in recent years.

"Held substantive discussions on our political, defence and security, maritime & shipping, trade, fintech, health, pharmaceuticals, fertiliser, critical mineral as well as tourism, education and cultural cooperation.

"Also exchanged perspectives on regional developments, advancing our multilateral coordination and deepening India-ASEAN ties," he said.

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The two ministers are also learnt to have deliberated on the economic fallout of the West Asia crisis.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Jaishankar and Sugiono reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations under the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"They discussed avenues for further strengthening cooperation in political, defence and security, maritime, trade and investment, pharma and healthcare, digital, energy, connectivity, space, education, consular and culture domains, and people-to-people exchanges," it said.

Jaishankar and Sugiono also welcomed the "upward and growing" trajectory of bilateral relations.

"It's a great pleasure to welcome you and your delegation to New Delhi for the eighth India-Indonesia Joint Commission meeting," Jaishankar said in his opening remarks at the meeting.

The external affairs minister also recalled the "fruitful" talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto during his visit to India in January last year.

The visit has certainly imparted fresh momentum to our comprehensive strategic partnership, he said.

Sugiono too said President Subianto's visit to India last year helped chart a new course in India-Indonesia partnership.

"Indonesia is a key pillar of India's Act East Policy. Rooted in deep civilisational linkages, the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership continues to grow from strength to strength across established and new areas of cooperation," the MEA said in a statement.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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