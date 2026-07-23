Motilal Oswal Financial Services Q1 Results: Firm Swings To Profit , Total Income Up 27%

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. saw a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,273 crore sequentially from the a loss of Rs 221.3 crore, according to an exchange filing from the company on Monday. The financial services firm's total income saw 27% uptick to Rs 3,432 crore, compared to Rs 2,695 crore in the previous quarter.

The company said in a press release that its focus on annuity revenues have led to a contribution of 66%, improving quality and predictability of business. The firm's total Asset Under Management (AUM) grew by 31% on year-on-year basis at Rs 2.12 lakh crore.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Q1 (Cons, QoQ)

Net profit stood at Rs.1,273 crore versus a loss of Rs. 221.3 crore.

Total income rose 27% to Rs. 3,432 crore versus Rs. 2,695 crore.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Stock Price Movement

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd's share price saw a 0.30% downturn to Rs 940.25, compared to a 0.53% decline of the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs 943.05, compared to its previous close of Rs 943.05. During today's trading session, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 935.55 to Rs 951.95.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 614.90 and a high of Rs 1,097.10. On the performance front, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. share price is up 0.97% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalization of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. is Rs 56,953.51 crore, with a P/E ratio of 17.04.

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