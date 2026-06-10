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India Awaiting Administrative Review Of 126% US Duties On Solar Cell Imports

The US had in February imposed duties of up to 126% on solar cell imports from India, Indonesia and Laos.

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India Awaiting Administrative Review Of 126% US Duties On Solar Cell Imports
Indian solar exporters are likely to participate in hearings that will be initiated by US authorities.
(Photo: Freepik)

India is awaiting an administrative review by the United States on duties imposed on solar cell imports from the country earlier this year, according to the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR).

The US had in February imposed duties of up to 126% on solar cell imports from India, Indonesia and Laos as part of a trade action targeting overseas solar manufacturers, DGTR said.

DGTR said an administrative review process is now awaited, under which US authorities are expected to reassess the duty structure and review submissions from affected exporters.

Indian solar exporters are likely to participate in hearings that will be initiated by US authorities as part of the review process, according to DGTR.

The outcome of the review will determine whether the duties remain unchanged, are revised, or are withdrawn, and will have a bearing on the competitiveness of Indian solar exports in the US market, DGTR said.

ALSO READ: India-US Trade Deal To Be Finalised Once Section 301 Probe Concludes: Sources

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