Boost To Aviation Sector: Government To Launch Modified UDAN Scheme In Jodhpur On July 4

In a major boost to the domestic aviation sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Terminal Building at Jodhpur Airport on July 4 and introduce the Modified UDAN scheme

Known by its acronym UDAN-RCS, it is a regional airport development programme of the Government of India and part of the Regional Connectivity Scheme of upgrading under-serviced air routes. The RCS scheme consists of setting up greenfield airports, as well as the upgradation of brownfield airports.

The Prime Minister inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth around Rs 1.06 lakh crore in Rajasthan and Gujarat as part of a larger development package that includes the redesigned aviation deployment, as per a press release on PIB.

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The program intends to expedite the next stage of aviation-led growth with an allocation of Rs 28,840 crore over the following 10 years. It focuses on numerous strategic components meant to provide comprehensive and sustained connectedness. In order to enhance aviation infrastructure throughout the nation, a major focus is on developing 100 aerodromes from existing unserved airstrips, with funding totalling more than Rs 12,000 crore.

In addition, about Rs 2,500 crore has been committed for Operations and Maintenance (O&M) funding to maintain the viability of regional airports during their initial years of operation. To solve accessibility issues in distant and challenging terrains, the program also proposes the installation of 200 contemporary helipads, informed the Prime Minister's Office ahead of the PM's Rajasthan and Gujarat visit scheduled for tomorrow.

The Jodhpur terminal's architecture, which draws inspiration from Rajasthan's regal past, skillfully combines traditional features like arches and jharokhas with modern design. Aiming for a 5-Star GRIHA rating, the terminal's design incorporates sustainable elements like water conservation measures, energy-efficient technologies, and green building techniques. The opening of Jodhpur Airport's New Terminal Building will significantly increase trade, tourism, and job creation in the area.

Modi, after the inauguration of the Jodhpur Airport Terminal Building, will travel to Balotra, Gujarat, at 12:15 PM to dedicate, inaugurate, and lay the foundation stone for development projects valued at about Rs 1.06 lakh crore. On the occasion, he will also speak at a public event, as per a press release by PMO.

These projects span multiple sectors, including petrochemicals, urban transport, railways, roads, renewable energy, and power transmission

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"Prime Minister will dedicate India's first greenfield integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex to the nation at Pachpadra in Balotra, marking a landmark achievement in the country's energy and petrochemical sector. Developed as a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and the Government of Rajasthan, the 9 Million Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MMTPA) Greenfield Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex has been established with an investment of over ₹79,450 crore," as per a PMO press release.

The CG Semi Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Sanand, Gujarat, will also be inaugurated by the prime minister. With the start of commercial production at the facility, the inauguration represents a major turning point in India's semiconductor manufacturing history.

It is a significant advancement in bolstering India's standing in the global semiconductor value chain. The project, which was built with a total expenditure of more than Rs 7,500 crore, is one of the first four approved under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM).

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