ACC Approves Key Appointments: Anand Singh, Srikant Nagulapalli Get Finance Ministry Posts

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved a series of key appointments across the government, including two senior-level postings in the Finance Ministry. Anand Singh has been appointed as Additional Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, while Srikant Nagulapalli has been appointed Additional Secretary in the Department of Expenditure.

The appointments come as part of a broader set of senior bureaucratic postings approved by the ACC.

Other Key Appointments

Vipin Kumar has been appointed Additional Secretary in the Department of Rural Development. P Piyush Singh has been appointed Mission Director of the National Water Mission.

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Mandeep K Bhandari has been appointed Chairperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Ankita Mishra Bundela has been appointed Additional Secretary in the Department of Higher Education.

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The ACC's latest decisions cover key areas including economic affairs, government expenditure, rural development, water management and higher education.

Mandeep K Bhandari and Ankita Mishra Bundela had earlier been empanelled for Additional Secretary or equivalent-level positions at the Centre. Government records show Bhandari as an AGMUT-cadre IAS officer of the 2001 batch, while Bundela is an AGMUT-cadre officer of the 2001 batch.

The Department of Economic Affairs and Department of Expenditure are key arms of the Finance Ministry, handling areas including economic policy, government finances, expenditure management and fiscal administration.

The latest appointments are expected to place the officers in charge of important policy and administrative responsibilities across their respective departments.

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