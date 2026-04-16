'Zero Tolerance': What Infosys Said On Women Harassment Allegations At Pune BPM

IT services major Infosys has issued a statement after social media posts alleged workplace harassment of women employees at its Business Process Management (BPM) facility in Pune.

The company said it was aware of the allegations circulating online and reiterated its commitment to maintaining a safe workplace.

“Infosys is aware of some social media posts claiming that women employees at Infosys BPM in Pune are facing harassment. Infosys maintains a zero-tolerance approach to any form of harassment or discrimination and is committed to providing a safe, inclusive, positive, and respectful workplace in all jurisdictions in which it operates,” the company said in a statement.

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Infosys added that it has well-established policies and robust mechanisms to address complaints in line with applicable laws.

“Any issue that is reported is treated seriously and investigated by an independent committee, as per our robust processes. In addition, there are proactive multi-channel preventive programs including ‘speak-up' culture that encourages employees to report any concerns,” the company said.

Infosys also said it remains committed to upholding the highest standards of ethics, integrity, and workplace conduct, aligned with its Code of Conduct.

The allegations surfaced through posts on social media platform X, although the individual who initially made the claims has since deleted the posts.

The episode comes amid heightened attention on workplace harassment cases following a separate case involving Tata Consultancy Services' Nashik facility.

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According to police, nine cases have been registered in connection with the Nashik matter, one at Deolali Camp police station and eight at Mumbai Naka police station.

The investigation began after a woman employee alleged that a colleague entered into a relationship with her on the pretext of marriage. As the probe widened, seven more women came forward with similar complaints.

The allegations include sexual harassment, inappropriate touching, objectionable remarks, stalking, workplace intimidation and mental pressure. Some complainants have also alleged they were pressured to follow certain religious practices or convert.

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