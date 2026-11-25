Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei and three of its subsidiaries have been convicted of bank fraud, money laundering, sanctions violations and conspiracy to steal trade secrets from American companies following a major criminal trial in the United States.

A federal jury in Brooklyn, New York, returned guilty verdicts on November 24, 2026, bringing an end to a trial that lasted approximately three months, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) said.

According to the DOJ, the jury found Huawei and its subsidiaries guilty on 10 of the 12 criminal counts they faced. The companies were accused of concealing their business dealings in Iran, misleading international banks and obtaining confidential technology from American businesses. However, the jury acquitted Huawei of racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to obstruct justice, Reuters reported.

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The convicted firms include Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, its Chinese subsidiary Huawei Device Co Ltd, and its US-based subsidiaries Futurewei Technologies Inc and Huawei Device USA Inc, the DOJ stated.

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Prosecutors alleged that Huawei conducted business in Iran through a company called Skycom and repeatedly misrepresented its relationship with the entity to international banks, journalists and US authorities. According to the DOJ, Huawei falsely described Skycom as a business partner rather than a wholly owned subsidiary and claimed that it had restricted its Iranian operations in 2011.

The department said that Huawei provided telecommunications infrastructure, internet backbone services and mobile network accessibility in Iran. It also alleged that the company assisted Iranian authorities in monitoring and censoring internet access and provided surveillance cameras that allowed the government to monitor protests.

Prosecutors argued that Huawei's alleged misrepresentations helped it secure billions of dollars in US currency and maintain access to US dollar clearing services.

The trial also examined allegations that Huawei obtained confidential technology from several American companies. According to the DOJ, these included T-Mobile's touchscreen-testing robot, known as Tappy, Cisco's router source code, Fujitsu equipment, CNEX semiconductor technology and antenna technology belonging to Quintel USA.

The prosecution presented evidence alleging that Huawei employees photographed proprietary equipment, copied confidential source code and obtained technical information through business relationships.

Huawei's Response

Huawei denied the broader allegations, arguing that prosecutors had presented isolated incidents involving individual employees as evidence of a company-wide criminal conspiracy. Its lawyer, Brian Heberlig, maintained that the company had achieved its success through innovation and research and development, Reuters reported.

Following the verdict, Huawei expressed disappointment and indicated that it would appeal the convictions.

The companies are scheduled to be sentenced on September 14, 2027. According to the DOJ, they could face criminal fines, asset forfeiture and restitution. The final penalties will be determined by the federal judge.

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