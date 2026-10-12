Vvan Box Office Collection Day 17: Sidharth Malhotra Film Remains Steady, Check Total Earnings

Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Vvan - Force of the Forrest maintained a steady box-office performance on Day 17, with its India net collection remaining unchanged from the previous day as the fantasy thriller entered its third week in theatres.

Day 17 Box Office Collection

Vvan - Force of the Forrest collected Rs 1 crore net in India on Day 17 across 1,559 shows. The film's total India net collection now stands at Rs 68.35 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 81.14 crore, according to Sacnilk figures. The Day 17 collection represents no change from Day 16's net in India collection.

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Overseas, the film earned Rs 10 lakh on Day 17, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 7.80 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 88.94 crore.

The Hindi 2D recorded an overall occupancy of 25.20% on Day 17. Morning shows registered 15.17% occupancy, while afternoon shows recorded 30.42%. Occupancy increased to 31.67% during evening shows before dropping to 21.33% for night shows.

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Box Office So Far

Vvan - Force of the Forrest opened with Rs 8 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 11.25 crore on Day 2 and Rs 14.35 crore on Day 3. Collections dropped to Rs 5.25 crore on Day 4 before rising to Rs 6 crore on Day 5.

The film earned Rs 4.25 crore on Day 6 and Rs 4.50 crore on Day 7, taking its Week 1 collection to Rs 53.60 crore. On Day 8, the film collected Rs 3.25 crore and on Day 9 the film collected Rs 2 crore.

On Day 10, Day 11 and Day 12 the film collected Rs 3.25 crore, Rs 95 lakh and Rs 1.20 crore respectively. On Day 13 and Day 14, the film collected Rs 80 lakh and Rs 75 lakh respectively. On Day 15, the film collected Rs 55 lakh and on Day 16 the film collected Rs 1 crore.

About Vvan - Force of the Forrest

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Vvan - Force of the Forrest is a Hindi fantasy thriller starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. The cast also includes Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, Maniesh Paul and Milind Gunaji.

The film draws inspiration from stories associated with the Van Devi Temple near Bihta in Patna and is set against the forests of Central India.

The story follows Rishi Kumar, a city man who returns to his ancestral village to sell his land. Despite warnings about a forbidden forest and the goddess Vandevi, he enters the forest and awakens a supernatural force. He soon finds himself facing mysterious powers and must protect his village from a deadly threat.

The film is written by Arunabh Kumar and Janvi Gill and produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Sandeep Sinha under Balaji Motion Pictures and The Viral Fever (TVF Motion Pictures). The music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Vishal Mishra and Amit Trivedi.

Vvan - Force of the Forrest was released in theatres on September 25, 2026.

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