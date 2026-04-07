Visa's South Asia Head Ghosh Steps Down Amid Payments Boom

Visa Inc.'s India and South Asia head, Sandeep Ghosh, has resigned, marking a leadership change at the payments giant in one of its fastest-growing markets.

Ghosh, who oversaw operations across India and neighboring South Asian countries, played a key role in expanding Visa's presence in digital payments and strengthening partnerships with banks and fintech firms. He is leaving the organization and a successor has been identified, the company said in an emailed statement.

He joined Visa in March 2022 from EY, where he led the financial services consulting practice, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Ghosh's tenure coincided with rapid growth in India's electronic payments ecosystem, driven by government-backed infrastructure and rising consumer adoption.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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