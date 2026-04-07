Uday Kotak Warns Of 'Return Of Colonialism' Amid West Asia Tensions, Flags Risks To Global Order

Veteran banker Uday Kotak has cautioned that escalating tensions in West Asia could signal a shift towards a “new phase of global colonialism,” drawing parallels with the early 20th century world order.

Speaking at an event organised by FICCI in Mumbai, Kotak said recent geopolitical developments—particularly the US-Israel conflict involving Iran—point to a changing global power structure driven by economic and strategic control.

“We are at a very important cusp… a return of global colonialism, something FICCI fought from 1927 till 1947,” Kotak said, adding that his observations were based on global discourse rather than political positioning.

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Over the remarks made by US President Donald Trump on controlling the Strait of Hormuz, Kotak said such proposals reflect “true colonialism” and a possible return to pre-1945 dynamics.

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Kotak apparently referred to Trump's comments suggesting that “whoever wins the war keeps the spoils” and that the US could potentially charge for controlling the Strait of Hormuz — a key global oil transit route.

He warned that the world may be moving towards a phase where control over trade routes and economic leverage dictate geopolitical dominance.

On the domestic front, Kotak stressed the need for India to strengthen its “middle manufacturing” segment — companies investing between Rs100 crore and Rs 1,000 crore — calling it the weakest link in the country's industrial ecosystem.

“This is the area where India must build capacity to support long-term resilience and achieve Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.

Kotak added that boosting this segment would deepen industrial capabilities and reduce external dependencies.

He also called on large corporations to increase investments in research, development, and innovation to enhance competitiveness in an increasingly uncertain global environment.

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