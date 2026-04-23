Threat Or Opportunity? DFS Secy Flags Mythos As Double-Edged Sword For Fintech Ecosystem

Anthropic's new advanced AI model Mythos was flagged as being threat and opportunity for the current fintech ecosystem by Secretary of the Department of Financial Services M. Nagaraju.

Even before, Mythos has been viewed as a topic of intrigue and concern by many officials all over the world. RBI officials have, over the past two weeks, held consultations with counterparts at the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England to better understand the evolving risks.

Nagaraju made these comments during his address at a Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry event on Thursday. He added that AI must be seen not as disruptor, but enabler of financial inclusion.

Seperately, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has taken a meeting with banks on Mythos issues, sources told NDTV Profit.

ALSO READ: RBI Joins Global Regulators To Assess Risks Of Anthropic's 'Mythos' AI Model

The sources added that government and regulators are trying to understand issues around mythos and the FM office will issue a statement on matter later today.

“Globally, we are discussing with other countries and other regulators on what are the developments and what safeguards need to be taken,” one source told Reuters.

Among the regulators, the RBI may also seek direct engagement with Anthropic as per sources.

Similarly, India's payments body, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), is also attempting to secure early access to Mythos along with a small group of banks to identify vulnerabilities and day-zero cyber risks before any wider deployment, according to one source.

However, such access may not be easy to obtain. A fourth source aware of the matter said Anthropic hosts Mythos on tightly controlled servers in the United States, making it difficult to test the model on local data in overseas markets.

At present, Mythos access has been restricted to a limited number of organisations responsible for maintaining critical digital infrastructure in the United States. Reuters had earlier reported that Anthropic plans to extend access to European banks in the near future.

ALSO READ: Anthropic Probes Reports Of Internal Leak of High-Risk Mythos AI Model

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