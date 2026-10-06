Thella Kaagitham Box Office Day 4: Harsh Roshan-Nakshatra Film Maintains Hold

Thella Kaagitham saw its box office momentum slow down on Monday after a steady run through the opening weekend. The Telugu romantic drama witnessed a noticeable dip in earnings on Day 4, marking a weaker start to its first week.

Box Office Collection Day 4

Thella Kaagitham collected Rs 71.80 lakh on Day 4, from 1,026 shows across 191 cities. According to TrackTollywood, the Telugu film witnessed a 36.9% drop from its previous day's collection. Its total gross collection now stands at Rs 3.86 crore after four days.

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The film recorded 16.8% overall occupancy, with 58,948 tickets sold across 351 theatres. It also registered 61 fast-filling shows and one houseful show.

The Telugu 2D version recorded 16.8% occupancy across 1,026 shows.

Thella Kaagitham earned Rs 7.73 lakh on its premiere day. The film collected Rs 92.08 lakh on Day 1, followed by Rs 1 crore on Day 2. Its collection increased to Rs 1.14 crore on Day 3 before dropping to Rs 71.80 lakh on Day 4.

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State-Wise Collection

Andhra Pradesh contributed Rs 42.10 lakh to the Day 4 collection, followed by Telangana with Rs 27.95 lakh. Karnataka added Rs 1.26 lakh, while Tamil Nadu collected Rs 39,848. Odisha contributed Rs 9,060, whereas Maharashtra recorded no collection, the report stated.

Advance Booking

Thella Kaagitham has recorded an advance booking gross of Rs 36.70 lakh for its October 7, 2026 shows. As per TrackTollywood data, 32,071 tickets have been booked across 1,006 shows in 332 theatres spanning 183 cities. The film currently has an overall occupancy of 9.1%, with 28 fast-filling shows and no houseful shows.

About Thella Kaagitham

Thella Kaagitham is a Telugu romantic musical drama directed by Ramesh Bandreddy and written by Nandu Savirigana. The film stars Harsh Roshan and Nakshatra in the lead roles, with Ajay, Deepak, Saranya and Goparaju Ramana in supporting roles. The story revolves around Ramu and Asha, two school students who gradually develop feelings for each other and begin a relationship.

As their bond grows stronger, Ramu's insecurity about Asha's friendship with another classmate affects their relationship. A decision made during their teenage years leads to Asha becoming pregnant, bringing unexpected challenges for the couple and their families. The film follows how they deal with the situation and how it affects their relationship and future.

Produced by Krishna Kommalapati under the Arunachala Creations banner. The Telugu film was released in theatres on October 2, 2026, and has a runtime of 2 hours and 43 minutes.

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